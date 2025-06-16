Two Denton County residents are facing organized crime charges stemming from an investigation where state and local police say they recovered $1 million in stolen property and seized $636,000 in cash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division, 36-year-old Neeraj Singh Kanyal and 31-year-old Ankita Kanyal, both of Oak Point, were arrested and accused of felony engaging in organized crime and felony theft of property. Ankita Kanyal is also facing a charge of interfering with public duties.

Both Ankita Kanyal and Neeraj Kanyal are being held in the Denton County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000. Ankita faces an additional bond of $500 for the interfering charge. It's unclear if either has obtained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

State police didn't elaborate on what sparked the investigation or share a list of the goods that were recovered. DPS officials said the investigation was ongoing and that no additional information was available.

DPS officials did confirm that collaboration between retailers and multiple police departments led to the arrests and the recovery of an estimated $1 million in stolen merchandise and $636,000 in cash.

The Texas DPS said they worked with retailers and several area police and sheriff's offices in the investigation, including police in Allen, Irving, Oak Point, and Plano, along with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.