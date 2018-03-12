After Austin Bombings, Dallas Police Issue Safety Tips About Packages

The Dallas Police Department issued a community awareness bulletin Monday night, after two package bombs exploded in Austin.

The statement indicates that there has been no similar incidents in Dallas, and no threats or connections have been made to the North Texas area.

Dallas Police did offer some reminders to consider to keep anyone safe.

If you observe a package at your residence that is not related to a recent purchase or order made by anyone in your residence, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report the package. If you have made a recent purchase or order and observe a package at your residence that is NOT clearly addressed to you, does NOT contain a return address, or appears suspicious for any other reason, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it. If you observe any package at your residence that you find suspicious due to any noise it is making, any peculiar odor, or because of leaking powders or liquids, or suspicious wires/strings, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it.

At the end of the release Dallas Police emphasized that there is currently no threat to the city by saying "We would like to emphasize that at this time we have no indication that the events in Austin are related to our area and we just want to provide you with information that is helpful anytime you are dealing with packages at your residence."