79-year-old in motorized scooter fatally struck by truck in Denton, police say

By De'Anthony Taylor

A 79-year-old man riding a motorized mobility scooter was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck in front of Mack Park in Denton Friday night.

According to the Denton Police Department, the crash happened at 8:26 p.m. in the 1800 block of E. McKinney Avenue.

Police said they arrived at the scene in response to reports of a truck hitting a pedestrian riding a motorized scooter in the street. The pickup truck driver reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The 79-year-old man, whose name has not been revealed to the public, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police department said traffic officers are investigating the crash.

