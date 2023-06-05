If it feels like you’ve been reading and hearing the word “fentanyl” everywhere, you aren’t mistaken. A substantial increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths over the last few years has resulted in plenty of news coverage and a special focus on fentanyl, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all overdose deaths in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid ostensibly for treating severe pain; however, illicitly manufactured fentanyl has proliferated throughout illegal drug markets as a way to cut corners and make drugs cheaper and more addictive, and consequently, far more dangerous. Now a full-fledged epidemic, fentanyl-related deaths in Texas have spiked more than 500 percent since 2019 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In fact, 1 in 4 Texans have experienced an opioid overdose or know someone who has, a staggering figure that’s hard to ignore. Read on to learn the signs and symptoms of opioid addiction so you can feel confident taking action on behalf of a loved one.

Changes in behavior and mood Individuals with an opioid addiction may display noticeable changes in their behavior and mood. These can include sudden mood swings, irritability, aggression, or increased secrecy about their activities. They may also exhibit a loss of interest in hobbies, work, or social interactions.

Physical signs of drug use There are several physical signs that may indicate opioid addiction. These can include pinpoint pupils (extremely small pupils), drowsiness or nodding off at inappropriate times, slurred speech, impaired coordination, and noticeable weight loss or weight gain. They may also have track marks or scars from injecting opioids.

Increased tolerance and withdrawal symptoms As an individual's opioid addiction progresses, they may develop a tolerance to the drug. This means they need higher doses to achieve the same effects. When they try to reduce or stop opioid use, they may experience withdrawal symptoms such as restlessness, anxiety, insomnia, muscle aches, sweating, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Drug-seeking behavior Opioid addiction can lead to desperate efforts to obtain the drug. This may involve "doctor shopping," where an individual visits multiple doctors to get multiple prescriptions or engages in illegal activities to acquire opioids. They may also steal prescription pads or medications from others or buy opioids from illicit sources. As a result, programs like Texas Targeted Opioid Response work closely with both local communities and medical specialists to address the importance of safely using, storing, and disposing of prescription medications.