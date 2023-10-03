$300K bond set for Watauga teen accused of shooting another teen in the face

A $300,000 bond has been set for a teenager accused of shooting another teen in the face at a home in Tarrant County Sunday evening.

According to the Watauga Police Department, 18-year-old Ayden Stephen Blair is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence causing serious bodily injury.

The shooting happened on Oct. 1 just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Dunson Drive in Watauga.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the young victim suffering a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and there is no word on their condition.

Following a brief investigation, Watauga PD identified Blair as the shooter and began looking for him. On Tuesday, Blair turned himself in to the police at 1:30 p.m. and was jailed.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the public and our media partners for taking an interest in this case," WPD said in a released statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Your help was invaluable in spreading the word and providing tips and information to assist in a speedy apprehension. Thank you for helping to keep our community safe."