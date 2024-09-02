3 children killed in Grayson County crash

Three children died in a car crash in Grayson County Friday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man carrying three children was traveling on US 69 near Penny Road in Grayson County around 7:20 p.m. when traffic slowed and he swerved onto the shoulder to avoid colliding with vehicles in front of it.

The driver swerved back into the southbound lanes striking another vehicle and entered the northbound lanes when it was struck by a third vehicle.

The three children riding in the initial vehicle were killed in the collision, according to DPS.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.