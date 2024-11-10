2-year-old rescued from Granbury apartment fire

Hood County 911 received a call about an apartment fire in the 300 block of Parkwood Lane in Grandbury on Sunday.
Firefighters arrived at approximately 12:50 a.m. and were told by dispatchers that a 2-year-old child was entrapped in a second-floor bedroom.
The Granbury Volunteer Fire Department used a ladder to reach the bedroom window and firefighters were able to remove the child, according to a report from GVFD.
Above is a video posted by the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook of the rescue that occurred on Sunday.
The child was treated by EMS on the scene and taken to a Fort Worth hospital by a medivac helicopter, according to first responders on the scene.
