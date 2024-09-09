2 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Police are investigating a crash that injured two people on Monday morning in Dallas.

Officers responded to an accident call in the 2500 block of West Davis Street around 8:40 a.m.

Investigators determined it was a multi-vehicle accident, according to police.

Two people were transported to area hospitals.

One person was listed in critical condition and the second person's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to DPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.