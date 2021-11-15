2 Dead After Shooting at Haltom City Park

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Haltom City park.

Officers were called to North Park, a city park located at 5220 Denton Highway around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Police found two men dead from gunshot wounds near the basketball court. Their identities have not been released, but detectives said they are between the ages of 15 and 22.

So far, no suspects have been identified and no arrest have been made.

Officers urge anyone that may have information about the shooting to call Detective St. John at 817-222-7032 or email bstjohn@haltomcitytx.com.

Haltom City Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.