19-Year-Old Shot in Allen While Riding Bike

Allen police are searching for the person who shot a 19-year-old man in the arm as he was riding his bike Monday afternoon, police say.

At about 4:45 p.m. the man was headed northbound on Allen Heights Drive when he heard what sounded like gunshots. At the same time, he felt something strike his right arm and leg, police said.

About one minute before he was shot, another person reported that his SUV was struck in the driver's side rear door with a bullet, police said. No one in the SUV was injured.

The man who was on his bike was taken to the hospital, treated and later released.

Several people who were in the area were interviewed by police and described a vehicle that may belong to the gunman, an older model brown Chevrolet Avalanche, police said.

Anyone with information or any video is asked to call Criminal Investigation Division at 214-509-4251. Detective Robert Henbest is working this case. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to text 847411.