Dallas police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old in Pleasant Grove Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Cedar Lake Drive, according to Dallas police.

Police said they found 17-year-old Valdemar Esquivel in a blue Ford F-150 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide is the 99th in Dallas in 2019.

Police said they had not made any arrests in relation to the shooting and asked that anyone with information about it contact police Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Crimestoppers' number is 214-373-8477.