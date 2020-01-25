16-Year-Old’s Body Found in Park in Pleasant Grove

The body of a 16-year-old was found in a park in Pleasant Grove Thursday morning, Dallas police said Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a body found at 375 N. Prairie Creek Road in Crawford Park at about 10:51 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said the teen, identified Friday as Franklin Alexander Mercado, appeared to have died from "homicidal violence."

Police asked anyone with information about Mercado's death to contact Det. Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 and reference case number 015120-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS.