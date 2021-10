One man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Thursday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 1300 Audelia Road at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police said apartment residents heard gunfire and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim between the ages of 49 and 50 dead at the scene.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time.