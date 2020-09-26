1 Dead After Shooting Early Saturday in Grand Prairie

One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Grand Prairie early Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 2 a.m. at a complex in the 600 block of W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie police said. The location is just west of the President George Bush Turnpike and east of Mountain Creek Lake.

Police said officers found the victim, identified later Saturday as 26-year-old Mario Cantarero, on the ground with a gunshot wound and started to render first aid.

Cantarero was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police asked for the public's help to locate the gunman in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8795 or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.