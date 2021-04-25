1 Dead After Shooting at Northwest Dallas Apartment

One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Webb Chapel Extension at the Victorian Apartments at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police said the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said witnesses told them they saw two men flee the scene on foot.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. White at 214-283-4825 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this offense.

To contact Crime Stoppers, call 214-373-TIPS (8477) anytime of the week.