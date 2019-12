A man is dead after a shooting in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 2425 Scott Avenue at about 3:20 a.m.

Police said units arrived on scene and located an adult male with a gunshot wound laying in the parking lot.

The male was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Homicide detectives have been notified and police are continuing to investigate.