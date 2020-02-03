1 Dead After Auto-Pedestrian Accident on I-35W in Fort Worth

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian accident in Fort Worth early Monday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a major accident in the 900 block of South Freeway just north of the bridge over Rosedale at about 12:30 a.m.

Police call notes indicate that a white Jeep Cherokee struck a male victim while crossing the highway.

The Jeep Cherokee was seen on scene with damage to the front passenger side and a broken windshield.

According to MedStar, one person was declared dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 West were closed at Rosedale while officers responded to the crash.