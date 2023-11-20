$1.8 million bond set for Carrollton woman that stabbed husband and drove children into pond

Wei Ong remains behind bars in Denton County jail after Carrollton Police say she stabbed her husband and drove her vehicle into a pond with her children aboard.

According to jail records, Ong is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a bond set at $500,000 each. The stabbing is listed as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in injury. Ong’s bond for the fourth charge is set at $300,000.

Carrollton Police said they responded to a call from a man Friday at about 7:45 a.m. that claimed his wife stabbed him with a knife inside their home on the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane before leaving the home.

A short time later, Lewisville police got another 911 call where someone reported a woman and three children were in a car that had been driven into a body of water along the 900 block of Hebron Parkway.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Mark Schuman was driving on Hebron Parkway in Lewisville Friday morning when he said he noticed a vehicle inside the retention pond.

“What I saw was a car sticking halfway out of the water with its brake lights on,” Schuman said. “The windows were down, the back end of the car was sticking out, and I saw the children climbing out of the back. It looked like it had just happened because it looked like they were just reacting and starting to get out of the car. I said, ‘Get on top of the car’, and I called 911.”

Schuman notified the police and snapped a picture. In the picture, a child with a pink backpack can be seen climbing out of the blue SUV that was partially submerged. A second person can be seen still inside the vehicle.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, three children ages 12, nine and eight were in the vehicle.

Although the children were on the roof, Schuman said he feared the vehicle would sink. He said he remembers the children pleading for help.

“Once they got on the roof, 'Help me. Help me.’,” Schuman recalled the children yell. “I took everything out of my pockets. When I got in, the water was cold. It was freezing cold.”

Schuman said he was about 25 feet from the shoreline with water up to his chest when he heard sirens.

“I knew help was on the way,” Schuman said. “Within minutes, I saw about 20 officers standing by the shore… I think it was three officers that jumped in the water.”

With a rope, Schuman said he and first responders from Lewisville and Carrollton pulled the three children out of the vehicle.

“One of the firefighters sent a rope out to me… and I threw the rope to the police officers,” Schuman said. “The police officer had the two youngest. When he grabbed the rope, he said that he had the rope, and I started pulling them in. I put the rope over my shoulder and started going towards the shore.”

However, within minutes, Schuman said the condition of the two youngest became dire.

“They were unresponsive,” Schuman said. “It's tough to see. I'm a father first. As a father, you don’t want to see that."

Schuman said he watched as the children were given CPR, put in ambulances, and rushed to the hospital.

According to Carrollton Police, as of Monday night, only the youngest child remains in the hospital.

“Today I heard she was up walking, talking and eating,” Schuman said.

Schuman hopes the child is soon released from the hospital. He said he would one day like to reunite with the children and their father.

“They didn’t deserve this,” Schuman said.

He hopes that by sharing his story, others will be encouraged to stop and help those in need.