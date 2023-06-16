Rate of certain cancer screenings close to pre-pandemic levels

After a startling dip in the rate of cancer screenings among Americans during the pandemic, cancer groups are now reporting that people are back in the doctor's office getting breast and lung cancer screenings at a rate that nears pre-pandemic levels.

Over the last three years, after major "return to screening" initiatives, both DFW and national data show that lung and breast cancer screenings, in particular, are trending towards pre-pandemic levels, according to Cancer Support Community North Texas.

The group also reports a more than 50% jump in new cancer patient mental health orientations and adult counseling sessions between 2022 to 2023, as well as significant growth in younger participants and Hispanic participants.

"That was directly correlating to what other people were seeing and telling us, 'now we're starting to see folks coming in and catching up on screenings,'" said Cancer Support Community North Texas CEO Mirchelle Louis.

"During COVID, I think 9 million folks missed their regular routine screening," said Louis.

Data from the Texas Health Dallas Oncology Program, following its Return-to-Screening initiative that took place from June 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2021, showed that through their program, they saw an 83% increase in lung screenings in 2021 vs. 2020, which exceeds pre-pandemic rates.

They say an 11% increase in breast screenings in 2021 vs. 2020, a rate not yet at pre-pandemic rates.

Breast cancer survivor Sheila Broadus shares with others how screening saved her life.

"You may be perfectly healthy, never had any issues, doctors never found any lumps. You never found any lumps. I never found that. doctors never found any lumps. What had happened was it was just hiding. The earlier you catch it, the easier your journey, the less invasive your journey will be," said Broadus.