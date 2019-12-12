Dallas

Free Flu Shots Offered for Dallas Residents

WEB_andrea_estudiantes_TLMD_21447938_1200x675_806036547808.jpg
Getty Images

The seasonal flu vaccine will be offered at no cost to children and adults living in Dallas without insurance or are considered low-income.

Starting Dec. 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services began offering the vaccine. There are eight clinics across the city where residents can visit for their flu shot.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health provider, the city said. Call 214-819-2162 or go here for more information.

This article tagged under:

DallasFluHealthDallas County Health Department
