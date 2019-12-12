Free Flu Shots Offered for Dallas Residents

The seasonal flu vaccine will be offered at no cost to children and adults living in Dallas without insurance or are considered low-income.

Starting Dec. 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services began offering the vaccine. There are eight clinics across the city where residents can visit for their flu shot.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health provider, the city said. Call 214-819-2162 or go here for more information.