What Activities Put You at Risk During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

The Texas Medical Association has released a chart explaining which behaviors put you at risk of getting COVID-19.

According to the Texas Medical Association, the activities included in the chart were ranked by physicians from the TMA COVID-19 Task Force and the TMA Committee on Infectious Diseases. The TMA said physician experts were asked to assign a risk of 1 (least risk) to 10 (riskiest) to each of these activities using the following criteria: Whether it’s inside or outside; proximity to others; exposure time; the likelihood of compliance; and personal risk level. They were asked to assume that participants in these activities are following currently recommended safety protocols (including wearing masks) when possible.

Be informed. Know your risk. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/t6G71wAHU6 — Texas Medical Association (@texmed) July 3, 2020

Low-risk activities include opening the mail, ordering restaurant takeout, and pumping gasoline, while activities like grocery shopping, going for a walk, and eating outside at a restaurant are ranked in the moderate-low category.

For those worried about touching things like gas pumps, mail or other items, the TMA recommended using hand sanitizer and washing your hands afterward.

Moderate risk activities include having dinner at someone else's house, shopping at a mall, and working in an office building.

Activities like going to a hair salon, eating inside at a restaurant, and traveling by plane are listed in the moderate-high category.

High-risk activities include working out in a gym, going to a large concert or sports stadium, and drinking in a bar.