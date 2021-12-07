Anchor Your TV to Avoid a Tragedy

Maybe you were lucky enough to receive a new big-screen TV as a gift, or perhaps you're thinking about upgrading for the Super Bowl. Whether new or old, one thing is the same: TVs need to be properly anchored or mounted. Consumer Reports explains why and walks us through the safety steps to avoid a TV tragedy.

Sadly, TVs do fall on people, with tragic consequences—between 2000 and 2019 at least 354 people in the U.S. were killed in incidents involving TV tip-overs. Almost all were children.

Even though today’s TVs are thin, they can still pose a risk. A 75-inch TV can weigh about 75 pounds. And Consumer Reports says the danger is also significant if the TV is on a piece of unanchored furniture that also can tip over. Putting a television on a dresser is not recommended because kids can pull out the drawers and climb up, destabilizing the dresser.

So, what should you do? You can mount your TV to a wall or anchor it to a media console if it’s substantial enough. Just remember that any furniture should also be anchored to the wall. Also, make sure cords and cables are tucked away. And avoid putting things that attract kids, like toys or the remote, above the TV or on the TV stand.

You can find kits for anchoring your TV at many retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, and Target.

You’ll get some peace of mind by taking these simple, preventive steps to avoid tragedy.

One last tip from Consumer Reports: If you have an older tube TV in your home, consider recycling it, and don’t move it into a child’s room.