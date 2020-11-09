New American Airlines Policy May Effectively Ban Motorized Wheelchairs on Regional Jets

American Airlines is reviewing a policy change this summer that may have banned travelers from bringing many motorized wheelchairs on its regional jets and cutting off more than 100 destinations to disabled travelers.

American Airlines frequent flyer and triple amputee John Morris, who took seven months off from air travel during the pandemic, said he was surprised to find the carrier wouldn’t let him bring his motorized wheelchair on a flight from Gainesville, Fla., to DFW International Airport in late October due to new weight limitations on cargo on regional jets.

