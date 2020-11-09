DallasNews.com

New American Airlines Policy May Effectively Ban Motorized Wheelchairs on Regional Jets

The rule, which American said was changed after Canadian law required the carrier to publish cargo weight limitations for jets that travel to that country, put limits of 300 or 400 pounds on luggage and other cargo

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

American Airlines is reviewing a policy change this summer that may have banned travelers from bringing many motorized wheelchairs on its regional jets and cutting off more than 100 destinations to disabled travelers.

American Airlines frequent flyer and triple amputee John Morris, who took seven months off from air travel during the pandemic, said he was surprised to find the carrier wouldn’t let him bring his motorized wheelchair on a flight from Gainesville, Fla., to DFW International Airport in late October due to new weight limitations on cargo on regional jets.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comFort WorthAMERICAN AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us