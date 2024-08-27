Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks rose modestly Tuesday and what's on their radar for Wednesday's session.

Nvidia

CNBC TV's Seema Mody will report on Nvidia's numbers after the bell.

On "Market Navigator" Tuesday, a part of "Power Lunch," OptionsPlay's Tony Zhang warned he was buying protection: a put spread to capitalize if the stock falls after the report.

Nvidia is up about 179% in the last year, and it has surged 159% in 2024.

The stock is 8.8% from the June 20 high.

Of the analysts tracking the stock, FactSet shows that 92% rate it a buy or overweight, while 8% deem it a hold. The average price target is $142.63, and the stock closed at $128.30 today.

Nvidia is up 20.5% in the past three months.

CrowdStrike

CNBC TV's Steve Kovach will have the quarterly numbers after the bell.

There's a lot of drama for CrowdStrike after a major IT outage July 19.

The stock is down 21.5% since then.

It had taken a leg lower before that. It's down 32% from the July 9 high.

In the last year, however, CrowdStrike is up 80%.

The stock is down 23% in the past three months.

Salesforce

CNBC TV's Julia Boorstin will report as the company releases quarterly earnings after the bell.

The stock is 17% from the March high.

Salesforce is down 3% in the past three months.

The Great American Consumer

There were two good notes from NYSE producer and earnings guru Robert Hum here at CNBC on Tuesday.

He was watching Nordstrom and PVH. Both saw strong regular-price sales/full-priced sales.

Both did better than expected.

Nordstrom is up 6% after the bell. The stock is down 7% in August.

PVH is down 7% after the bell. The stock is up 4.4% in a month.

Foot Locker

The retailer reports Wednesday morning.

Foot Locker is 8% from the February high.

The stock is up nearly 49% in the past three months.

Nike is down 7% in that time period. It is 31% from the December high.

China

BHP CEO Mike Henry told CNBC TV's Morgan Brennan he sees a comeback in the Chinese property market.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is 12% from the May high and flat in August.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) is 10% below the May 52-week high. The ETF is up 2.15% in five days, and it's up 4% in a month.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is 22% from the May high. The ETF is down 3.2% in two days and down 3.6% in August.

Shake Shack CEO's Rob Lynch