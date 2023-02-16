Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian Strikes Hit Critical Infrastructure in Western City of Lviv; UN to Vote on New Peace Resolution

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in the early hours of Thursday morning, Ukrainian officials reported.

Lviv is considered one of the relatively safer parts of Ukraine, at the opposite end of the country from the eastern front, but it still has been hit by Russian strikes a number of times. Air raid sirens have been activated in several cities and regions across the country.

Eastern Ukraine is being hit "round the clock" by Russian attacks as heavy fighting continues in areas like Bakhmut and Luhansk, Ukrainian authorities say. Russia says Ukrainian forces are pulling back, which Kyiv denies.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is set to vote on a resolution next week calling for a cease-fire and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine that ensures the latter's territorial sovereignty.

Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in western city of Lviv

Russian missile strikes hit critical infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Thursday morning, but there are no casualties, according to the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

"During the air alert, a critical infrastructure object was hit in the Lviv region. There are no victims. The fire was extinguished. Details later. Keep yourselves. Don't ignore the sirens," Kozytskyi said via Telegram. Air raid sirens have been activated across numerous cities and regions in the country.

Lviv, close to the border with Poland, is considered one of the safer parts of Ukraine, as it is on the opposite end of the country from the eastern front. Still, it has seen a number of Russian strikes since the full-scale war began in February 2022.

UN General Assembly will vote on a draft peace resolution next week

The U.N. General Assembly is set to vote next week on a resolution calling for a cease-fire and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The resolution, first circulated by the EU, calls for a halting of hostilities and peace that ensures "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity" for Ukraine.

The 193-member General Assembly will likely vote on Feb. 23, just a day before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This will not be the first time the United Nations has voted on such a resolution.

While General Assembly members do not have veto power, the ratio of votes in support of the resolution compared with "against" and abstentions are an important barometer of global opinion. The vote is not legally binding.

The first General Assembly resolution adopted after Russia's invasion began called for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. It was approved by an overwhelming vote of 141 to five and had 35 abstentions.

Ukraine and its allies are hoping for the same level of support this time around, if not higher.

"We count on very broad support from the membership," said EU Ambassador Olof Skoog, who helped draft the resolution. "What is at stake is not just the fate of Ukraine, it is the respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state."

Russian forces launching 'round the clock' attacks on Ukraine's east, official says

Russian forces are carrying out constant strikes on Ukrainian troops in the country's east, Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said.

"The enemy's offensive continues in the east, round the clock attacks. The situation is tense. Yes, it is difficult for us," Maliar wrote in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that the situation in Luhansk remains "difficult." Still, Ukrainian officials say that their troops have inflicted heavy losses on Russian soldiers, and have not mentioned any potential retreats.

More than 16,000 children forcibly moved to Russia, Ukrainian official says

Daria Herasymchuk, commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Children's Rights and Rehabilitation, said that Russian forces have forcibly removed more than 16,000 children from Ukraine.

"We cannot forgive the fate of more than 16,000 children who were forcibly removed from the territory of Ukraine. Actually stolen. And these are only those we know for sure," Herasymchuk said, adding that the number of missing children could be higher.

"There are no accurate data on the number of forcibly displaced and deported children since we do not have any diplomatic relations with Russia and Russia refuses to communicate not only with us but also with international organizations about Ukrainian children," she added in remarks announcing a new portal that will help Ukrainians track and report crimes against children.

The platform, dubbed "Children of War," was established at the direction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and aims to quickly collect and report information about children lost, displaced or deported during the war.

Russia's lost about half of its best tanks in Ukraine war

Russia's estimated to have lost about half of its mightiest battle tanks in its unprovoked war against Ukraine, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Russia's pre-invasion fleet of T-72B3 and T-72B3M main battle tanks stands at about 50% of its pre-invasion levels, and it has about a third of its pre-war fleet of T-80BV and T-80BU tanks, according to the British group.

"Industrial production continues but remains slow, forcing Moscow to rely on its older stored weapons as attrition replacements," said John Chipman, International Institute for Strategic Studies Director-General and Chief Executive, during a launch event of the annual Military Balance report.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military is able to strike at longer ranges with its arsenal of Western weapons.

"Ukraine's forces also demonstrate adaptation in war and decentralization of command. While threats from Russian artillery have forced Ukraine's artillery to disperse to avoid destruction, persistent battlefield surveillance and improved communications have nonetheless enabled Ukrainians to effectively concentrate their artillery fire," Chipman said.

Secretary Austin says Iran is working to extend Russia's war in Ukraine

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told NBC News that Iran is working to extend Russia's war in Ukraine by supplying the Kremlin with additional weapons.

"I think Iran is working to extend this conflict unnecessarily and inflict casualties on civilians," Austin told NBC's Courtney Kube on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministerial.

Austin added that so far the U.S. has identified Iranian drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine but has not seen Iranian ballistic missiles yet.

"We don't put it past Russia to request that from Iran. I think the Ukrainians will soon be getting some Patriot batteries and I think that will be very helpful in addressing any capabilities like that in the future," Austin said, adding that the Kremlin has also reached out to North Korea for weapons as well.

