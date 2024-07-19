Global IT outage grounds planes and sends broadcasters off air

This is CNBC's live blog covering the latest news and updates on the IT outage impacting businesses worldwide. See below for updates.

Financial services and general practitioners' offices were disrupted on Friday, while TV broadcasters went offline as businesses worldwide grappled with an ongoing major IT outage. Air travel has been particularly hit, with planes grounded, services delayed and airports issuing advice to passengers.

Earlier on Friday, cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike experienced a major disruption, the company told NBC, following an issue with its latest tech update. The company is currently rolling up said update globally.

Separately, Microsoft cloud services were restored after an outage, the company said on Friday, even as many users continued to report issues.

Shares of both companies were losing ground in premarket trading on Friday morning.

FAA halts Delta, American and United departures because of outage

Departures of major U.S. airlines were halted on Friday as the carriers grappled with the Microsoft outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration had a ground stop in place for American, Delta and United as of Friday morning.

"The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. "Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved." The agency said to monitor fly.faa.gov for updates.

Images posted on social media showed blue screens in airports as travelers complained that they were unable to retrieve bags or rebook flights, with some of them facing disruptions overnight, local time, when staffing was thin.

"We're aware of a technology issue with a vendor that is impacting multiple carriers. American is working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," American said on social media platform X.

--Leslie Josephs

India's IT minister 'in touch with Microsoft'

Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said his department was "in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage."

"The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue," Vaishnaw said on social media platform X.

The National Informatics Centre, a partner of the Indian government, is not affected, he added.

— Jenni Reid

Britain's public health service says most general practitioners' services suffering disruptions

Britain's National Health Service said it is experiencing disruptions in the majority of general practitioners offices as a result of the ongoing IT outage and an issue with an appointment and patient record system.

"The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP."

It added that there is currently no known impact on emergency services, including the 999 life-threatening emergency phone service.

— Ruxandra Iordache

BBC children's channel unable to broadcast

CBBC, the children's television channel of U.K. public service broadcaster the BBC, was still offline at 10:11 a.m. in London (5:11 a.m. ET).

The screen displayed a message saying: "Sorry! Something's gone wrong." It was the only BBC channel impacted, according to updates from the organization.

Sky News was unable to broadcast earlier in the morning, but has since resumed service.

— Jenni Reid

Germany's Allianz says employees' ability to log into computers affected by outage

German insurer Allianz said its services have been impacted by the IT outage that has been enveloping businesses worldwide and is working to minimize the effect on customers and operations.

"We are currently experiencing a major outage that is impacting employees ability to log into their computers," it said by email. "It impacts multiple companies besides Allianz, specifically affecting the Windows login and is caused by an incident at our provider CrowdStrike."

The company did not immediately specify the number of employees affected.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Air travel passengers warned of delays

Airports and airlines have been issuing advice to passengers as the global IT issues hit their systems, with many warning of delays.

London's Gatwick Airport confirmed it began experiencing issues "early this morning" which were affecting "some airlines' check-in systems, baggage and security, including eGates."

"We are using our backup process, but some passengers may experience delays while checking in and passing through security. Passengers should still arrive for their normal check-in time, which is typically two hours ahead of the flight time for short-haul, and three hours for long-haul," the airport said in a statement.

Andy Soloman | UCG | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Australia's Qantas said its flights were still operating with some delays.

Air New Zealand said it was dealing with a high number of customer calls and advised people to only contact customer service agents if they were due to fly within the next 48 hours. It said some customers would be experiencing payment issues, if they are customers of impacted banks.

Cathay Pacific said at 2:45 p.m. Hong Kong time (2:45 a.m. ET) that self-service check-in facilities at Hong Kong International Airport were not working.

"We ask all customers to check in online via our website or mobile app and obtain their mobile boarding pass before coming to the airport," the airline said. It also advised that its flight booking service is currently unavailable.

— Jenni Reid

Sky News temporarily unable to broadcast

Television channel Sky News was temporarily unable to broadcast live this morning, citing a "global technical issue."

David Rhodes, executive chairman of Sky News Group, said shortly after 9 a.m. London time that live broadcasting had been restored, but "without full capabilities."

Sky News and CNBC's parent organization, NBCUniversal, are both owned by Comcast.

— Jenni Reid

KLM suspends 'most' of its operation due to global computer outage

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said Friday it has been forced to suspend "most" of its operation due to a global computer outage.

The outage has made it "impossible to handle flights," KLM said in a statement. "We realize that, especially given the summer vacations, this is extremely inconvenient for our customers. We are working hard to resolve the problem."

Earlier Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport said a "global system failure at Microsoft" had disrupted flights to and from the airport.

- April Roach

Microsoft says services 'continuing to see improvements'

In an update at 8:55 a.m. U.K. time (3:55 a.m. ET), Microsoft 365 said on social platform X that "multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress."

According to a Microsoft web page tracking the status of its services, "users may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services." Issues are affecting apps including Microsoft Fabric, Teams, Purview, Defender, SharePoint and OneNote, according to the tracker.

— Jenni Reid

CrowdStrike, Microsoft shares lose ground

Shares of tech titans CrowdStrike and Microsoft were losing ground in premarket trading, after both reported significant outages that rippled across businesses worldwide.

CrowdStrike stock was down 14.08% at 09:27 a.m. London time, with Microsoft shares lower by 2.12%.

— Ruxandra Iordache

London Stock Exchange says investigating technical issues

Bloomberg | Getty Images

London Stock Exchange Group on Friday said it is investigating technical issues after it was hit by a global IT outage affecting its pricing data and news communications.

In a notice on its website, LSEG said that it is "currently experiencing a 3rd party global technical issue, preventing news from being published on www.londonstockexchange.com."

"Technical teams are working to restore the service. Other services across the Group, including London Stock Exchange continue to operate as normal," the exchange group added.

LSEG's Eikon data platform was also affected by technical issues Friday morning.

When logging into the platform, a notice at the top of the site reads: "We're sorry for the inconvenience. You will need to restart workspace. If you need help, please contact us."

LSEG was not immediately available to provide a comment when contacted by CNBC Friday.

CrowdStrike rolls back update after major outage

Pavlo Gonchar | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike suffered a major outage on Friday, the company told NBC, impacting businesses globally.

The outage resulted from an issue with the latest update, the company said. CrowdStrike is now in the process of rolling back that update globally.

— Katrina Bishop

Microsoft reports disruption

Microsoft's cloud services have been restored after suffering an outage, the company said on Friday.

The U.S. tech giant said late on Thursday that customers in the Central U.S. region may experience issues with multiple Azure services and its Microsoft 365 suite of apps. This could include "failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services."

On Friday, Microsoft said it determined the underlying cause and the majority of services were recovered. However, the company said that some customers may still experience issues in the region.

"A small subset of services is still experiencing residual impact," Microsoft said.

Read the full story here.

— Arjun Kharpal