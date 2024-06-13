Biden economic advisor unveils ‘key principles' for tax policy plan ahead of expiring Trump tax cuts

President Joe Biden's top economic advisor on Thursday unveiled plans to address the battle over trillions of dollars in expiring tax breaks enacted by former President Donald Trump.

After 2025, several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA, of 2017 will expire without action from Congress, which could increase taxes for more than 60% of filers.

White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard unveiled Biden's "key principles" for the multitrillion-dollar tax debate.

President Joe Biden's top economic advisor on Thursday unveiled plans to address trillions of dollars in expiring tax breaks enacted by former President Donald Trump.

After 2025, several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA, of 2017 will expire without action from Congress, which could increase taxes for more than 60% of filers, according to the Tax Foundation.

Some expiring individual provisions include lower federal income tax brackets, a higher standard deduction, a more generous child tax credit and doubled estate and gift tax exemption, among others.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"President Biden plans to extend tax cuts for hardworking Americans by making sure the wealthiest and big corporations pay their fair share," White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard told reporters Wednesday evening during a press call.

More from Personal Finance:

The Fed holds interest rates steady — what that means for your monthly bills

Don't 'set it and forget it': How to give your finances a mid-year checkup

Here's the inflation breakdown for May 2024 — in one chart

Biden will follow "key principles" to support middle-class and working families as the 2025 tax cliff approaches, Brainard said.

Expiring TCJA provisions could affect all Americans, but Brainard reaffirmed Biden's pledge to extend tax breaks only for those making less than $400,000. Aiming to raise revenue for his "commitment to seniors and fiscal responsibility," Biden would allow TCJA provisions to expire for those making more than $400,000, Brainard said.

By comparison, former President Donald Trump has said he plans to extend all expiring TCJA provisions.

Fully extending TCJA provisions could add an estimated $4.6 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Trump hasn't released specific plans on how to fund expiring TCJA provisions but has voiced support for tariffs, which are taxes levied on imported goods from another country.



In a statement, Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was proud to have passed the TCJA and if reelected would "advocate for more tax cuts for all Americans."

While the TCJA permanently reduced the top federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, Biden aims to raise corporate taxes and implement a global minimum tax, according to Brainard.

The plan also called for sustained IRS funding, which has been targeted by Republicans since Congress approved nearly $80 billion in funding via the Inflation Reduction Act.