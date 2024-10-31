Asia markets set for a mixed open after key Wall Street benchmarks clock worst day in 2 months

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower Friday, after Wall Street benchmarks the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 suffered their worst day in nearly two months on downbeat Microsoft earnings forecast and Meta results.

Traders in Asia await a slate of economic data from the region, including third-quarter producer prices index reading from Australia and Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index for October.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 2% on open, while the broad-based Topix dropped 1.4%. The Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark policy rate at 0.25% on Thursday.

In South Korea, the Kospi index lost 0.45% and the Kosdaq index declined 1.30%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,432, pointing to a rebound from its last close at 20,317.33.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 kicked off trading 1% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes dropped.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.86% to finish at 5,705.45 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.76% to close at 18,095.15 — both recorded their biggest one-day losses since Sept. 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9% to end at 41,763.46.

That marked the final trading day of a choppy month on Wall Street, with the 30-stock Dow recording monthly losses of 1.3%, S&P 500 declining 1% and the Nasdaq slipping 0.5%.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Gold slides, heading for first losing session in five

Gold futures pulled back roughly 2% on Thursday and headed for their worst day since July.

Spot gold also pulled back 2% and headed for its first losing session in five. For the month, bullion has advanced about 5%.

— Brian Evans, Nick Wells

Wall Street eyes KLA, says semi stock is a critical play that addresses Nvidia's 'most pressing bottlenecks'

Some major Wall Street firms are eyeing semiconductor manufacturer KLA Corp after the company beat earnings and revenue estimates on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang upgraded KLA to outperform and raised his 12-18 month price target by $100 to $850, which suggests nearly 22.9% potential upside. The company's one of the top five wafer fab equipment companies that comprises 80% of total industry revenue, he pointed out.

"KLA is a critical "picks-and-shovels" play that addresses NVDA/AI's most pressing bottlenecks," Yang said in Wednesday note to clients. "AI compute demand doubles every six months, but hardware performance only every two years. This leads to a severe, structural shortage of advanced semiconductors and the tools needed to manufacture them."

KLA's down 20% from its all-time high, making it an attractive entry point for investors to buy the stock, according to Yang. Its shares are up 13.9% year to date, but have plummeted about 14.5% this quarter.

Bank of America also reiterated its buy rating on KLA on Wednesday, calling it a high-quality compounder and top semicap pick. Citi Research said it views KLA as the "best place to hide" among semi equipment peers.

"The necessity for its systems has made KLAC's business less cyclical and more profitable that its peers, resulting in more stable FCF and shareholder returns," Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya said.

— Pia Singh

U.S. crude oil closes nearly 1% higher as OPEC+ could delay production boost

U.S. crude oil futures closed nearly 1% higher on Thursday, as OPEC+ could delay its planned output boost and gasoline demand picked up in the U.S.

U.S. crude oil gained 65 cents, or 0.95%, to settle at $69.26 per barrel, while Brent futures rose by 61 cents, or 0.84%, to close at $73.16 a barrel.

Sources told Reuters that OPEC+ could delay its output hike planned for December by a month or more. The prospect of higher supplies next year has weighed on prices recently.

U.S. gasoline inventories also fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, signaling an uptick in demand.

Oil prices are down more than 3% this week after selling off steeply Monday in the wake of Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran. Israel spared the Islamic Republic's oil facilities, providing some relief for an oil market that had been on edge over the risk of a supply disruption.

— Spencer Kimball

Futures are higher

Stock futures were up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. Dow and S&P 500 futures both inched higher by 0.1%.

— Alex Harring

— Amala Balakrishner