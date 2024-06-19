Asia markets mixed as investors await China loan prime rates; New Zealand exits technical recession

The one-year loan prime rate serves as a benchmark for most corporate and household loans, while the five-year rate serves as a peg for property mortgages.

Asia-Pacific markets started the day mixed as investors awaited China's one- and five-year loan prime rates.

The one-year loan prime rate serves as a benchmark for most corporate and household loans, while the five-year rate serves as a peg for property mortgages. The one-year LPR currently stands at 3.45%, while the five-year LPR is at 3.95%.

Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China kept the 1-year medium-term lending facility rate steady at 2.5%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.06%, while the small-cap Kosdag inched up 0.04%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and the broad-based Topix started the day with losses of 0.28% and 0.12%, respectively.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped marginally.

New Zealand's economy exited a technical recession, growing 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year and beating Reuters poll expectations of a 0.1% expansion. On a year-on-year basis, the economy grew 0.2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 18,391, lower than the HSI's last close of 18,430.39.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.04% and 0.19%, respectively, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.17%. U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.