Sudden heat wave in North Texas has first responders on high alert

A dramatic spike in temperatures is catching North Texas off guard, and first responders are racing to react.

After enjoying spring-like weather with mild days and cool nights, the region is now bracing for highs at and around the 100s by Wednesday.

“The weather has been so nice for the last several weeks," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department. "It's funny to know that this could sneak up on you literally overnight,"

The abrupt switch from spring to summer has fire departments and paramedics shifting into extreme heat protocols typically reserved for mid-July. Forecasts show a sharp rise from recent 70-degree highs to triple-digit temperatures that could push the heat index beyond 105.

“As these temperatures change as quickly as they do, we’ve not been in the habit of drinking as much water and staying hydrated,” Trojacek said. “This is a reminder we’re heading into the season where that needs to be a priority again.”

🥵 Record Breaking Heat expected today and Wednesday. Highs will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 across our southwest counties today and into the upper 90s to near 105 on Wednesday. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the early season heat! #txwx pic.twitter.com/8jPwsY5Gwr — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 13, 2025

According to NBC News, the National Weather Service office in San Antonio warned that many people will not be acclimated to such extreme heat so early in the year, increasing the risk of heat-related illness and death.

In response, MedStar crews in Fort Worth are enacting their emergency weather protocol. That includes stocking extra saline bags to treat dehydration and deploying crews to monitor public spaces like parks, areas expected to see increased foot traffic with schools now out for summer.

It's also a reminder to never leave pets or children in the car during this heat wave.

Fort Worth Fire officials are urging neighbors to look out for one another.

“If you're going to be in this extreme heat, please, please, please make sure that you're drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated,” Trojacek emphasized. “We ask everybody to take care and check on their neighbors, especially the disabled and the elderly, during these extreme conditions. It's always a good thing to reach out to your neighbors and make sure they need anything. A lot of these people are kind of caught off guard, and they may not have water stocked up. They may not have their air conditioners ready to run just yet."

Inside the department, firefighters are also preparing for the strain that comes with extreme heat. Crews are stocking up on bottled water and switching to lightweight gear for certain calls to reduce stress on the body.

The department will also adjust staffing to prevent heat exhaustion, including longer rest breaks and rotating in extra personnel on emergency scenes.

Though the extreme heat may only last a day or two this week, officials say it’s a good dress rehearsal for what’s ahead this summer.

“It doesn't matter if you're ready to face it or not,” “This Texas weather—it’ll put it on ya pretty quick.”