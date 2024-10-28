Apple announces new iMac with M4 chip, starts at $1,299

Monday's launch wasn't a traditional launch event, with press and analysts invited to Apple's campus.

Instead, Apple's chief marketer, Greg Joswiak, posted Thursday on X to "Mac your calendars" for an exciting "week of announcements."

Apple on Monday announced an updated iMac with the company's latest M4 chip. It starts at $1,299 and is available to ahead of its release on Nov. 8.

Apple's Mac family is still a large business even though it's less important to the company than the iPhone. In the June quarter, Apple reported $7 billion in Mac sales, up about 2% on an annual basis.

Unlike on the iPhone, where only phones released in the past two years will support Apple Intelligence, all of Apple's computers with the M1 chip and newer since 2020 can run the company's artificial intelligence.

Apple first introduced the M4 in May in Apple's iPad Pro. At the time, Apple said that the chip had additional AI capabilities, a better graphics processor, and that it used TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process. Apple says the M4 uses half the power as the M2, first released in 2022.

In September, Apple announced new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. The Mac announcements this week are likely Apple's last major new hardware announcements for the year.

