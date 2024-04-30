Amazon's advertising revenue jumps 24% in first quarter

Amazon reported 24% growth in its advertising business on Tuesday.

It's become a major revenue and profit driver for Amazon and a key player in the overall digital ad market.

Amazon reported 24% growth in its advertising unit on Tuesday, the latest sign that the digital ad market is continuing its rebound.

Ad revenue climbed to $11.8 billion in the first quarter from $9.5 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting Amazon's ad business to bring in $11.7 billion billion for the quarter, according to StreetAccount.

Amazon reported $143.3 billion in total revenue for the period, up 13% from a year ago. While online retail and cloud computing are still bigger businesses for Amazon, the company is counting on ads for more growth and profit as expansion slows elsewhere.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Digital advertising companies have started growing again after a brutal 2022, when brands reeled in spending to cope with inflation and rising interest rates. Meta, Snap and Google parent Alphabet all reported first-quarter results last week and showed better-than-expected revenue growth, which was primarily driven by improvements across their ad businesses.

Meta, the first in the group to disclose results, reported a 27% jump in first-quarter revenue to $36.5 billion, the strongest rate of expansion since 2021.

Alphabet followed on Thursday, reporting ad revenue for the first quarter of $61.66 billion, up 13% from the year prior, with YouTube ad revenue jumping 21% to $8.09 billion. The company as a whole grew 15%, a rate last seen in 2022, and the stock shot up 10% on Friday, the sharpest rally since 2015.

Snap shares rocketed 28% on Friday after the company reported a 21% increase in revenue to $1.19 billion, the strongest growth in two years. In each of Snap's past six quarters, sales either grew in single digits or declined.

WATCH: Amazon is positioned really well for 2024