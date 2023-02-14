Alec Baldwin's ‘Rust' Will Resume Filming Amid Criminal Case Over Hutchins Death

Production of Alec Baldwin's "Rust," which has been marred by the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is set to resume this spring.

Production of Alec Baldwin's "Rust," which has been marred by the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is set to resume this spring, the producers said Tuesday.

Hutchins was killed by a bullet from a gun Baldwin was holding in 2021. Baldwin is facing civil action and criminal charges over it.

Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Halyna Hutchins, will join as an executive producer on the movie, along with the original producers. Bianca Cline, the cinematographer for the Oscar-nominated "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," will take over as the "Rust" cinematographer. Cline is donating her salary to a charity in honor of Hutchins and says she will aim to complete the original vision.

The "Rust" production company has hired new "safety officers" to help oversee filming and said it will not allow any working weapons or any form of ammunition on set.

"Rust" director Joel Souza, who was shot in the shoulder by the same bullet that killed Hutchins, will stay in his role, along with the original stunt coordinator, costume designer and other crew members.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started," said Souza.

The producers had been originally planned to resume filming in January after settling a lawsuit with Matthew Hutchins, which led to his becoming a producer on the film. Halyna Hutchins' mother, father, and sister filed a separate civil suit against Baldwin last week, which Matthew is not directly involved in.

Baldwin and the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed both face involuntary manslaughter charges filed by Santa Fe prosecutors. The prosecution alleges that Baldwin was "distracted" during necessary gun trainings and that Gutierrez-Reed knew he did not adequately participate. Most recently, Baldwin's attorneys filed to try and reduce the penalties of his charges.

The next hearing in the criminal case is set for Feb. 24.