5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

The market ended the first half of the year on a positive note.

Boeing will buy back fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems.

"Inside Out 2" hits $1 billion mark at the box office.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Part two

The first half of the year has wrapped up, and tech stocks keep leading the way. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 18.1% in the first six months of the year as the artificial intelligence craze excited investors. The S&P 500, meanwhile, jumped 14.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been the laggard so far in 2024, rising only about 3.8%. All three indexes also saw positive gains for the month of June. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department released Friday showed that inflation in May slowed to its lowest annual rate in more than three years. Looking ahead to the holiday-shortened trading week, investors will be watching for the June jobs report, coming Friday morning. Follow live market updates.

2. Spirit of Boeing

Boeing said Monday that it will buy back fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems in an all-stock deal worth $4.7 billion. Including Spirit's debt, the deal has a transaction value of $8.3 billion. Boeing, which spun off Spirit in 2005, said reuniting the two companies would improve safety and quality control at a time when Boeing is facing growing scrutiny and a host of production problems. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice plans to seek a guilty plea from Boeing for misleading a federal regulator over two fatal 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, according to attorneys for the victims' family members.

3. Big feelings

The next billion-dollar movie has arrived with all the emotions that come with that achievement. Disney and Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2" had raked in $1.014 billion worldwide, as of Sunday. It's the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, and the first to top $1 billion at the global box office since Warner Bros.′ hit sensation "Barbie" last summer. It's a big win for Pixar, which has stumbled at the box office since the pandemic. "Inside Out 2" also underscores how important the family audience is to the box office.

4. 'Chevron is overruled'

The Supreme Court issued a major ruling Friday overturning the so-called Chevron doctrine, which had dictated for four decades that judges should defer to federal agencies when trying to interpret a law with unclear language. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Republican lawmakers praised the 6-3 decision, which limits the power of federal agency regulators. The previous precedent set in 1984 in Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council had been a target of the political right, which argued that it strengthened the power of "deep state" bureaucrats. It was the latest in a string of rulings in which conservative Supreme Court justices took aim at the power of federal agencies.

5. Quiet Pride Month

Some companies took a more cautious approach to Pride Month this June. While the month has brought a wave of rainbow-themed ads, posts and other messages of support in the past, some companies have grown quieter about their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. A contentious presidential election is looming, and companies are trying to avoid stepping into culture wars or facing blowback from conservative customers, like Target and Bud Light did a year ago with their Pride efforts. It's difficult to track exact numbers for companies supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but Gravity Research President Luke Hartig said "There's a little bit of like, 'keep our heads down while we go through this election." Even still, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis noted that she's seeing more companies get involved in year-round philanthropy and activism.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin, Hakyung Kim, Leslie Josephs, Sarah Whitten, Josephine Rozzelle, Mary Catherine Wellons and Melissa Repko, and NBC's Lawrence Hurley contributed to this report.

