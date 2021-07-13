Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Population: 29,360,759

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.5%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence