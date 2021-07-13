Economic Profile
Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican
Population: 29,360,759
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.5%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
