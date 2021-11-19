Photos: Longest Lunar Eclipse in Centuries Bathes 99% of Moon in Red

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years bathed the moon in red and was visible for a big slice of humanity. The celestial show saw the lunar disc almost completely cast in shadow as it moved behind Earth, reddening 99% of its face.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Beaver Moon turns red as it is in 97% shadow during the partial lunar eclipse in New York City.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
The moon shines though clouds as people sit inside a rocket ship-themed playground tower before the lunar eclipse, in Torrance, California.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
The Beaver Moon turned red during a partial lunar eclipse over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.
The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the dome of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Partial Lunar eclipse, the longest in 580 years, as observed in Charlotte, N.C.
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A partial lunar eclipse behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The partial Lunar eclipse, the longest in 580 years, as observed in Charlotte, N.C.
Yuki IWAMURA / AFP via Getty Images
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind the One World Trade Center in New York.
KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Partial Lunar Eclipse observed on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)