Photos: Texas Rangers 2023 City Connect Uniforms Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 8 photos 1/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 2/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 3/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 4/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 5/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 6/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. 7/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News 8/8 Texas Rangers, NBC 5 News The Texas Rangers unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Monday, April 17, 2023, that’ll be worn during Friday night home games in the 2023 season. This article tagged under: Texas Rangers More Photo Galleries White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures Grant's Garden Photos 2023 Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse Rainbows After the April 2, 2023 Storms