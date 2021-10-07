Massive Mums 2021

Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Karla Medina
Karla ,Haltom high
Sarah Jones
Sarah Jones Little Elm Homecoming Mum I spent over $450 and over 20 hours making this! I’ve never made a mum before and wanted to go all out for my senior year!
Stephanie Santillana
Stephanie, Haltom high school, sophomore.My mother made this hersel
Presley M.
Homecoming Mum/Senior Overalls Presley Mayer- Little Elm High School
Crystal Duermeyer
I just wanted to shared these pictures of Savannah Cain with her first Frrshman mum for Eaton High School in NISD! Her mom, who is a professional florist and has been making mums for 20+ years, was thrilled to finally get to make her own daughter’s mum! It’s a single, massive, one flower mum (since she’s just a freshman), with all the feathers, chains, braids, lights, ribbons and a banana, since her nickname is Savannah Banana! It was so big, even Savannah’s little Buddy, Kyle was able to hide behind it!
Crystal Duermeyer
Rose Granitz
NIna Granitz -Senior at Wakeland HS FriscoTexas
Jamey Yeric
Moxie is ready for Fall and Homecoming in Texas!
Kyra cain
Mercy Dixon homecoming mum
Nicole Major
Leah James, Senior at Community High School, Nevada TXMum made by Mums R Us in Allen, TX weighing 7.8 pounds!
Laura Murphy
This mum was custom fit and held together with the help of suspenders that crossed in the back. The elaborate Mum included custom photos of these friends going back to kindergarten. They are now freshmen in high school. The images showed pictures of them together in 3rd grade, kinder and 8th grade. The suspenders were cut and custom fit to Kathryn’s frame.
Jakiya Odom
Jakiya O Haltom High School, Senior 2022 Haltom Highsteppers of 4 years
Glo C
Gloryna C, Haltom High School , Senior 2022
Cecilia Gutierrez
Destiny Gutierrez Senior at Haltom High
Alyana Leibas
Homecoming mum

