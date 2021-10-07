Massive Mums 2021 Published 4 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago Homecoming season in North Texas means the return of massive mums. NBC 5 viewers shared their photos of the Texas tradition with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 17 photos 1/17 Karla Medina Karla ,Haltom high 2/17 Sarah Jones Sarah Jones Little Elm Homecoming Mum I spent over $450 and over 20 hours making this! I’ve never made a mum before and wanted to go all out for my senior year! 3/17 Stephanie Santillana Stephanie, Haltom high school, sophomore.My mother made this hersel 4/17 Presley M. Homecoming Mum/Senior Overalls Presley Mayer- Little Elm High School 5/17 Crystal Duermeyer I just wanted to shared these pictures of Savannah Cain with her first Frrshman mum for Eaton High School in NISD! Her mom, who is a professional florist and has been making mums for 20+ years, was thrilled to finally get to make her own daughter’s mum! It’s a single, massive, one flower mum (since she’s just a freshman), with all the feathers, chains, braids, lights, ribbons and a banana, since her nickname is Savannah Banana! It was so big, even Savannah’s little Buddy, Kyle was able to hide behind it! 6/17 Crystal Duermeyer I just wanted to shared these pictures of Savannah Cain with her first Frrshman mum for Eaton High School in NISD! Her mom, who is a professional florist and has been making mums for 20+ years, was thrilled to finally get to make her own daughter’s mum! It’s a single, massive, one flower mum (since she’s just a freshman), with all the feathers, chains, braids, lights, ribbons and a banana, since her nickname is Savannah Banana! It was so big, even Savannah’s little Buddy, Kyle was able to hide behind it! 7/17 Crystal Duermeyer I just wanted to shared these pictures of Savannah Cain with her first Frrshman mum for Eaton High School in NISD! Her mom, who is a professional florist and has been making mums for 20+ years, was thrilled to finally get to make her own daughter’s mum! It’s a single, massive, one flower mum (since she’s just a freshman), with all the feathers, chains, braids, lights, ribbons and a banana, since her nickname is Savannah Banana! It was so big, even Savannah’s little Buddy, Kyle was able to hide behind it! 8/17 Crystal Duermeyer I just wanted to shared these pictures of Savannah Cain with her first Frrshman mum for Eaton High School in NISD! Her mom, who is a professional florist and has been making mums for 20+ years, was thrilled to finally get to make her own daughter’s mum! It’s a single, massive, one flower mum (since she’s just a freshman), with all the feathers, chains, braids, lights, ribbons and a banana, since her nickname is Savannah Banana! It was so big, even Savannah’s little Buddy, Kyle was able to hide behind it! 9/17 Rose Granitz NIna Granitz -Senior at Wakeland HS FriscoTexas 10/17 Jamey Yeric Moxie is ready for Fall and Homecoming in Texas! 11/17 Kyra cain Mercy Dixon homecoming mum 12/17 Nicole Major Leah James, Senior at Community High School, Nevada TXMum made by Mums R Us in Allen, TX weighing 7.8 pounds! 13/17 Laura Murphy This mum was custom fit and held together with the help of suspenders that crossed in the back. The elaborate Mum included custom photos of these friends going back to kindergarten. They are now freshmen in high school. The images showed pictures of them together in 3rd grade, kinder and 8th grade. The suspenders were cut and custom fit to Kathryn’s frame. 14/17 Jakiya Odom Jakiya O Haltom High School, Senior 2022 Haltom Highsteppers of 4 years 15/17 Glo C Gloryna C, Haltom High School , Senior 2022 16/17 Cecilia Gutierrez Destiny Gutierrez Senior at Haltom High 17/17 Alyana Leibas Homecoming mum This article tagged under: massive mumsisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Photos of Active Shooter Situation at Mansfield Timberview High School Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M Photos: Cluckingham Palace, Estate of Texas Chicken Tycoon Up for Auction 2021 Cowboys Fan Photos