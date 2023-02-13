Texas Ballet Theater Prepares for ‘Modern Masterpieces' Performance

They say the show must go on.

The Texas Ballet Theater is getting ready to perform a mixed repertory called "Modern Masterpieces" nearly three years after COVID delayed the originally scheduled performance.

"For me, it's a special feeling because you know you've worked so hard to do it," Texas Ballet Theater Soloist Amanda Moyano said.

Moyano will dance with a partner she knows well.

"Well, we're husband and wife and best friends for a while now," Riley Moyano said smiling at Amanda.

The couple met at the Texas Ballet Theater.

"So I got paired with Amanda and I thought, wow, this girl is beautiful," Riley said. "I don't remember that," Amanda said smiling. "I was the other way around. I was like, I want a job and that is my priority."

When both were offered contracts with the company, they moved from friends to dating, to married.

"It's a lot easier to connect because we're married and we love each other," Riley said of their dancing together. "I just know he's there and he's going to support me no matter what to get better in my career."

Modern Masterpieces will be in Dallas at the Wyly Theatre February 24-26, and in Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall March 17-19.