WrestleMania Returns to Dallas in Full Capacity Since Pandemic

It's a big night in Dallas as WWE fans converge on the American Airlines Center for Smackdown. The event kicks off a weekend of wrestling that includes two nights of WrestleMania and the WWE’s Monday night raw.

The weekend’s mega-event on Saturday and Sunday is the WWE’s first full-capacity WrestleMania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to John Saboor with the WWE. Saboor, who serves as the Executive Vice-President of Special Events, said WrestleMania is considered the WWE’s largest rite of passage. Some people traveled from all over the country for the weekend experience.

When it comes to WrestleMania, if you know, you know. The intricate moves, the superstars, the heroes, and villains are all about the complete WWE experience. It’s been described as part theater, part rock concert.

It’s where the love of WWE starts early, and where you are part of a community.

According to Saboor, roughly 150,000 fans from all 50 states and 47 countries will participate in events throughout the week. After a pandemic hiatus, this weekend’s event is expected to pour some $200 million into the local economy.

It’s appropriate that WrestleMania would be in Dallas this weekend. Texas Native “The Undertaker” is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.