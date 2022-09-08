Trisha Yearwood to Join Wynona Judd at Dickies Arena in October

Dickies Arena announced Thursday that along with Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood would be joining Wynona Judd on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Fort Worth for The Judds: The Final Tour.

McBride is joining Judd on the road for the entirety of the tour and Yearwood will join them in Fort Worth to honor the legacy of The Judds and their impact on country music. The tour celebrates the life of Naomi Judd who died on April 30 at the age of 76.

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” says Judd in a news release. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community, and of course, the fans. I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Tickets are available here.