Bronx-born pop star Jennifer Lopez announced the dates of her new tour in the United States and Canada and she'll play five concerts during two trips to the Lone Star State.
Lopez will begin her tour on June 26 in Orlando and after a date in Miami brings her "The is Me… Now Tour" to Texas in July.
SEVERAL TEXAS STOP ON JENNIFER LOPEZ'S 'THIS IS ME... NOW TOUR'
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
J-Lo will make stops in Austin and San Antonio then she'll play the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 6. If you miss her then, Houston is the last stop on her U.S. tour.
Below is the complete list of concerts:
- June 26: Orlando, Kia Center
- June 28: Miami, Kaseya Center
- July 2: Austin, Moody Center
- July 3: Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena
- July 5: San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
- July 6: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 9: Phoenix, Footprint Center
- July 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- July 13: Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 16: San Francisco, Chase Center
- July 17: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
- July 19: Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena
- July 20: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
- July 22: Denver, Ball Arena
- July 24: Tulsa, BOK Center
- July 26: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena
- July 27: Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- July 30: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- July 31: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- August 2: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- August 5: Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre
- August 7: Boston, TD Garden
- August 9: Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena
- August 10: Newark, Prudential Center
- August 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
- August 14: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- August 16: New York, Madison Square Garden
- August 20: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- August 22: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
- August 24: Raleigh, PNC Arena
- August 25: Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- August 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena
- August 30: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
- August 31: Houston, Toyota Center
WHEN YOU CAN BUY TICKETS FOR JENNIFER LOPEZ'S TOUR
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 23.
Members of the JLo fan club will be able to buy tickets during a presale that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 and ends Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m.
For Citi and Verizon customers there will be a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.
And the presales don't stop there — Live Nation, Ticketmaster and AAC Insider presales begin Feb. 22.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.