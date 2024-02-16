Bronx-born pop star Jennifer Lopez announced the dates of her new tour in the United States and Canada and she'll play five concerts during two trips to the Lone Star State.

Lopez will begin her tour on June 26 in Orlando and after a date in Miami brings her "The is Me… Now Tour" to Texas in July.

SEVERAL TEXAS STOP ON JENNIFER LOPEZ'S 'THIS IS ME... NOW TOUR'

J-Lo will make stops in Austin and San Antonio then she'll play the American Airlines Center in Dallas on July 6. If you miss her then, Houston is the last stop on her U.S. tour.

Below is the complete list of concerts:

June 26: Orlando, Kia Center

Orlando, Kia Center June 28: Miami, Kaseya Center

Miami, Kaseya Center July 2: Austin, Moody Center

Austin, Moody Center July 3: Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena

Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena July 5: San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

San Antonio, Frost Bank Center July 6: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dallas, American Airlines Center July 9: Phoenix, Footprint Center

Phoenix, Footprint Center July 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Los Angeles, Kia Forum July 13: Anaheim, Honda Center

Anaheim, Honda Center July 16: San Francisco, Chase Center

San Francisco, Chase Center July 17: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Golden 1 Center July 19: Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena

Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena July 20: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena July 22: Denver, Ball Arena

Denver, Ball Arena July 24: Tulsa, BOK Center

Tulsa, BOK Center July 26: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena July 27: Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse July 30: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena July 31: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Little Caesars Arena August 2: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena August 5: Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre

Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre August 7: Boston, TD Garden

Boston, TD Garden August 9: Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena

Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena August 10: Newark, Prudential Center

Newark, Prudential Center August 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center August 14: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena August 16: New York, Madison Square Garden

New York, Madison Square Garden August 20: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse August 22: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Bridgestone Arena August 24: Raleigh, PNC Arena

Raleigh, PNC Arena August 25: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Atlanta, State Farm Arena August 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

Tampa, Amalie Arena August 30: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Smoothie King Center August 31: Houston, Toyota Center

WHEN YOU CAN BUY TICKETS FOR JENNIFER LOPEZ'S TOUR

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 23.

Members of the JLo fan club will be able to buy tickets during a presale that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 and ends Thursday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m.

For Citi and Verizon customers there will be a presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

And the presales don't stop there — Live Nation, Ticketmaster and AAC Insider presales begin Feb. 22.