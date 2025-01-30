Foodie 411: Egg shortage and Cafe Momentum location

Everyone is talking about how bird flu is affecting the nation's egg supply. In Foodie 411, DallasNews.com/Food writer Sarah Blaskovich explains how the shortage is affecting North Texas restaurants, plus what's happening to well-regarded Cafe Momentum in Dallas.

EGG SHORTAGE

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The food news everybody seems to be talking about is egg prices and how it's affecting consumers.

It really is bizarre to walk into a grocery store and see 1 carton of eggs – or no eggs at all – on the shelf. The reason we are short on eggs right now is because bird flu is sweeping the country and affecting the chicken population. Those of us with a scant few eggs left are getting creative.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

IS THE EGG SHORTAGE AFFECTING RESTAURANTS?

My colleague Claire Ballor wrote about that this week. Breakfast spots are hard hit, but eggs are hidden in so many restaurant dishes, like as a binder in a hamburger patty, in pasta, and in most desserts. Claire quoted one restaurateur who pointed out that “Eggs are not a luxury item. They are staples of our food economy.” Consumers should expect for prices of egg dishes at restaurants to go up.

CAFE MOMENTUM

One of Dallas’ most giving restaurants, Cafe Momentum in Dallas, is moving.

Cafe Momentum looks like a typical restaurant in downtown Dallas, and in many ways it is. But a majority of the cooks and servers are teenagers who have been arrested and/or incarcerated. Cafe Momentum teaches these young men and women life skills and gives them a second chance. On Thursday, they broke ground on an $8 million facility near Baylor University Medical Center in East Dallas. It’ll allow Cafe Momentum to reach more people and it’ll give the nonprofit a bigger flagship restaurant and classroom.

Cafe Momentum in downtown Dallas will not close anytime soon. Students are learning to cook there nearly every day. And it will continue to be open to the public Thursday through Saturday for dinner. The new facility in East Dallas opens in 2026, and only when that restaurant opens will the existing one close, the founder and CEO told me.