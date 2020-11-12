Your Photos: North Texans Start Decorating for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- weeks before Thanksgiving! North Texans are getting a jump start on decorating their homes for the holiday season and sharing their photos at
iSee@nbcdfw.com.
20 photos
1/20
@sostermann1
2/20
@samSYMsue
3/20
@realtreyscott
4/20
Brian Williams
5/20
Cheryl Shriver
My husband surprised me and put up AND decorated the tree this year. Thank you. Cheryl Shriver, Fort Worth
6/20
Lauren Taylor
Here is our Christmas Tree! We call it The Fancy Minimalist Happy Holidays, NBC 5 Team! The Taylors in Flower Mound
7/20
tifini mendoza
Here is a picture of the beautiful tree my husband Enrique Flores made!
8/20
Norma Díaz
From Burleson, Díaz family is ready for Christmas.
9/20
Norma Díaz
From Burleson, Díaz family is ready for Christmas.
10/20
Ashley Bea Reynolds
11/20
John Ritter
Tree went up 11/1
12/20
Melissa Rink
I put my tree up because time means nothing in 2020 😂 my dog feels some kinda way about it, though
13/20
Laurie M Holmes
It’s Thanksmas over here … little bit of both. Big tree isn’t up yet but my big Santa is!!!
14/20
Kortney Sandoval
Yep and we did blue lights to support our law enforcement this yea
15/20
Angela Furnish Gallo
16/20
Mireya Renteria
Let’s not skip over my personal favorite. THANKSGIVING !!
17/20
Kim Soto
Still working on it!!
18/20
Rick Villyard
Just the lights. The rest will come later.
19/20
Kate Madera
20/20
U.S. Marshals Service