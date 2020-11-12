Your Photos: North Texans Start Decorating for the Holidays

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- weeks before Thanksgiving! North Texans are getting a jump start on decorating their homes for the holiday season and sharing their photos at iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Brian Williams
Cheryl Shriver
My husband surprised me and put up AND decorated the tree this year. Thank you. Cheryl Shriver, Fort Worth
Lauren Taylor
Here is our Christmas Tree! We call it The Fancy Minimalist Happy Holidays, NBC 5 Team! The Taylors in Flower Mound
tifini mendoza
Here is a picture of the beautiful tree my husband Enrique Flores made!
Norma Díaz
From Burleson, Díaz family is ready for Christmas.
Norma Díaz
From Burleson, Díaz family is ready for Christmas.
Ashley Bea Reynolds
John Ritter
Tree went up 11/1
Melissa Rink
I put my tree up because time means nothing in 2020 😂 my dog feels some kinda way about it, though
Laurie M Holmes
It’s Thanksmas over here … little bit of both. Big tree isn’t up yet but my big Santa is!!!
Kortney Sandoval
Yep and we did blue lights to support our law enforcement this yea
Angela Furnish Gallo
Mireya Renteria
Let’s not skip over my personal favorite. THANKSGIVING !!
Kim Soto
Still working on it!!
Rick Villyard
Just the lights. The rest will come later.
Kate Madera
