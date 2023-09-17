Russell Brand's management agency terminates ties following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand’s management agency terminated all professional ties to the actor and comedian after sexual assault allegations were published Saturday following a joint investigation by The Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a statement published Sunday, Tavistock Wood Management Agency said it believed it was “horribly misled by him.”

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," the agency said. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Four women have come forward with allegations against Brand that include rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The U.K. news organizations published the allegations Saturday after a joint investigation.

Brand has denied the allegations.

