Lifetime to air ‘unfiltered' Wendy Williams documentary with nearly 2 years of footage

Wendy Williams is getting real about her life now in a new two-part documentary titled, "Where is Wendy Williams?"

On Feb. 2, Lifetime released the trailer for the new documentary that will give a look at what transpired after Williams' daytime talk show ended in 2022.

"All I know is how to be famous," Williams says in the trailer. "I really want to be back on television."

The two-part series comes after Lifetime released Williams' biopic, "Wendy Williams: The Movie" in 2021 and a documentary, "Wendy Williams: What a Mess" in 2021.

“Wendy has been part of the Lifetime family for over a decade and during that time, we partnered with Wendy for her revealing biopic and doc,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E Network, in a press release. “But her story is not finished. There is so much more to it. Nobody truly knew the depths of Wendy’s reality so we hope that what our cameras captured can help shine a light on what she is facing now.”

Williams, her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and manager Will Selby are all listed as executive producers for the upcoming two-part documentary.

Read on for everything to know about Williams' upcoming documentary

How to watch Wendy Williams' new documentary 'Where is Wendy Williams?'

"Where is Wendy Williams?" will air on Lifetime over two nights.

The first part will debut on Lifetime on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET. The second will air on Lifetime on Feb. 25.

What is 'Where is Wendy Williams?' about?

According to a Lifetime press release, the unfiltered doc will "follow Wendy's life after the end of her iconic daytime show, her health and substance abuse battles" and will pose "the looming question: where is Wendy Williams?"

Cameras followed Williams for almost two years, according to Lifetime. The trailer shows Williams determined to make a career comeback, and the aftermath of her being placed under a financial guardianship, per Lifetime.

Based on the trailer, the documentary will explain why Williams, who has been nominated for several Daytime Emmys throughout her career, is now struggling financially.

“I have no money," she says in the trailer. “And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you.”

The trailer also previews Williams tearfully opening up about her struggles with addiction, missing her family members and more.

“She was put in front of a judge and given a guardian," one of Williams' family members says in the trailer. “That was when they took her away from us."

Why has Wendy Williams made headlines recently?

In the years leading up to the documentary, Williams has gone through several public struggles.

In 2017, Williams fainted on her show. Then, in 2018, she revealed she had previously been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid.

Williams said she has also struggled with addiction. In a tearful March 2019 episode of her show, Williams revealed that she was living “in a sober house” and had a sobriety coach.

Williams delayed the fall 2021 start of Season 13 of her show due to health issues, then was absent once it began, a series of guest hosts taking her place. The show ended in 2022 after to Williams' prolonged health-related absence. It was replaced with a talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Williams entered a wellness facility in September 2022.

In addition to her health and financial struggles, Williams also experienced relationship changes in recent years. After nearly 20 years of marriage, Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, in 2019.

According to NBC News, Williams cited “irreconcilable differences” for their split.

However, in an August 2019 interview with The New York Times, Williams confirmed that she decided to leave Hunter after he fathered a child with another woman.

