Why Kate Middleton's video sharing cancer diagnosis was flagged with editor's note by photo agency

Originally appeared on E! Online

Getty Images is providing additional context about a recent video of Kate Middleton.

After Kensington Palace released a recorded video of the Princess of Wales sharing her cancer diagnosis, the media agency added an editor's note to the footage.

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization," the message read, "and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy."

As for why Getty Images flagged the clip, the company told E! it "includes a standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organizations."

Kate Middleton is sharing her thanks for all the support following her shocking health update.

The Palace previously shared that BBC Studios filmed the video of Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis to the world on March 20, two days before it was released.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate explained. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

A Palace spokesperson said the Princess — who shares kids Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William — "wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family."

But before she spoke out, there had been speculation about Kate's whereabouts amid her recovery from surgery. This was only compounded by the controversy over her U.K. Mother's Day photo with her three kids, which was pulled from photo agencies like Agence France-Presse and the Associated Press, with the latter noting the image appeared to have been manipulated.

Kate Middleton is prioritizing family as she navigates her cancer diagnosis.

In fact, AFP's news director Phil Chetwynd told E! News the organization's "trust in handout pictures from the [Kensington] Palace has been compromised" but added AFP hoped to rebuild that trust over time.

The outcry over the photos ultimately led to Kate addressing the picture and taking responsibility for the Photoshop errors.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

However, this wasn't the only picture to draw attention. Getty Images also flagged a snap Kate had taken of the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the summer of 2022, adding an editor's note that said this photo "has been digitally enhanced at source."