Martin Luther King III attends Frisco event held to honor father's legacy

Taking the stage, five juniors and seniors from Frisco High School went head-to-head through spoken word at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oration Competition at Gala.

“The theme that they’re competing with is many cultures, one dream,” said founder Angelia Pelham.

“We realized that we were a growing city, the diversity and the many hues and colors of Frisco were starting to shift and we recognized that there was no acknowledgment of Dr. King’s legacy,” said Pelham.

In the years since the couple said Frisco has grown to embrace diversity like never before.

Their event, Linking Cultures of Frisco, has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships.

As the first African American woman elected to Frisco city council, Pelham is now shifting her focus, making this the gala’s final year.

The chapter came to a close with the help of a very important guest.

On the night honoring his father’s life, Martin Luther King III delivered the keynote address, encouraging the next generation.

“We constantly must be setting an example for young people, and at a certain point, they themselves become leaders,” said Martin Luther King III.

Long after their event ceases to exist, the Pelhams said they hope the students will continue to bring the community together and move it forward.

“Part of recognizing the dream, the Dr. Martin Luther King Dream is not forgetting the history… Those seeds have been planted through this event for 15 years and we’re looking forward to the harvest in the great city of Frisco and the surrounding area in the coming 15 years,” said Dono Pelham.

Saturday, Martin Luther King III will attend Dallas's 43rd annual MLK Day parade.