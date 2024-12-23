Clear the Shelters

Operation Kindness offers free Christmas Eve pet adoptions

By NBCDFW Staff

People look at adoptable pets at Operation Kindness pop up in Galleria Dallas.
Operation Kindness

Operation Kindness will offer free dog and cat adoptions at all of the non-profit's locations on Christmas Eve.

The animal welfare non-profit will have adoptable pets at the Galleria Dallas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all other locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Operation Kindness adoption counselors will be available to help people add a new member to the family.

In addition to pet adoptions and lifesaving medical care, Operation Kindness’ programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, behavior and training support for pet parents, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, and volunteer opportunities.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Learn more about Operation Kindness by visiting their website at www.operationkindness.org

This article tagged under:

Clear the Shelters
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us