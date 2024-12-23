Operation Kindness offers free Christmas Eve pet adoptions

Operation Kindness will offer free dog and cat adoptions at all of the non-profit's locations on Christmas Eve.

The animal welfare non-profit will have adoptable pets at the Galleria Dallas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all other locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Operation Kindness adoption counselors will be available to help people add a new member to the family.

In addition to pet adoptions and lifesaving medical care, Operation Kindness’ programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, behavior and training support for pet parents, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, and volunteer opportunities.

Learn more about Operation Kindness by visiting their website at www.operationkindness.org.