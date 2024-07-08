Clear the Shelters Community Calendar

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear The Shelters™ is celebrating it’s 10th year!

As part of our ongoing goal to help local animal shelters (and our furry friends!), NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 want to keep you up to date on local shelter events going on this summer in DFW! Here, you’ll find special events, as well as weekly and daily events and programs happening in our community, take a look!

Clear The Shelters MEGA Adoption Event

Saturday, August 17 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 18 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall

3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive

Fort Worth 76107

Over 1,200 animals available for adoption under one roof

Adoption fees $25 or less

For more information click HERE.

Shelter Donations – Dallas Animal Services

Help keep local animal shelters going with your donations!

Open to receive items 7 days a week.

Drop-offs open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas Animal Services is currently in need of towels and blankets- used or new!

For more information, visit HERE.

Shelter Donations – Alvarado Animal Services

Open from Monday to Saturday every week.

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alvarado Animal Services urgently needs cat litter and cleaning supplies.

For more information, visit HERE.

To buy items off their Amazon wish list, visit HERE.

Shelter Donations – Allen Animal Services

Open to receive items Monday to Saturday.

Shelter opens at 10 a.m. with closing times from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. depending on day.

Allen Animal Services needs dog or cat food and laundry soap

For more information, or to donate money, visit HERE.

To buy items off their Amazon wish list, visit HERE.

About Clear The Shelters™

Clear The Shelters™ is a campaign by NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations around the country. Each year, we partner with local animal shelters and rescue organizations to Clear The Shelters™! At Clear The Shelters™ events, local organizations reduce or waive their pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt their new best friend. Since 2015, over 250,000 pets have been adopted through Clear The Shelters™ events.